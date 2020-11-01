Sport

Tour Down Under's 2021 race cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

01 November 2020 - 13:49 By Reuters
The Tour Down Under organisers said the logistics were simply going to be impossible as a result of Covid-19.
The Tour Down Under organisers said the logistics were simply going to be impossible as a result of Covid-19.
Image: NTB Scanpix/Fredrik Hagen via REUTERS

The Tour Down Under in Australia that was scheduled to take place in January has been cancelled as the Covid-19 pandemic has made logistics difficult, organisers said on Sunday.

Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the race was to take place in Adelaide from January 14 to 24 but the country's quarantine measures proved to be a major hurdle in bringing teams to Australia.

"With over 400 people that make up the international teams, that proved to be the most difficult to overcome," Events South Australia's executive director Hitaf Rasheed said in a statement.

"The complexities and risks involved with quarantining and international border closures have ultimately proved too much to ask of some of the teams, who have endured a stressful, challenging and compressed 2020 season that will run later than normal."

Rasheed added that they would be hosting a domestic cycling festival instead.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, one-day races for both men and women which were scheduled to be held at the end of January, will not be staged either. 

MORE:

Tour de farce: angry cyclists protest by taking the bus

Giro d’Italia tainted by spectacle of ‘broken’ riders, who have been called ungrateful prima donnas
Sport
6 days ago

Get off the saddle: the importance of off-bike training

Devlin Brown asks Warwick Cross how to reap the benefits of off-bike training
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020 crowns new winner

SPONSORED | The fitness challenge held in Gauteng was shorter than in previous years but still truly tested this year’s group of competitors
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on rotating goalkeepers Khune and Akpeyi: 'I don’t think so' Soccer
  3. ‘He will be back soon’: Orlando Pirates reveal why coach Zinnbauer left for ... Soccer
  4. Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0 Soccer
  5. Haroon Lorgat back at Cricket SA Cricket

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X