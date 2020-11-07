Sport

Barry Hendricks wins Sascoc presidency

07 November 2020 - 18:15 By Sports Reporter
Barry Hendricks has been elected as the new president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Hendricks spent five months as acting president suspended‚ and he was the only member of the outgoing executive to return.

Lwandile Simelane (hockey) was voted in as first vice president and Debbie Alexander the second vice.

Alexander was already serving as an ex officio on the board as an International Paralympic Committee representative.

The five ordinary board members are Alan Fritz (swimming)‚ Qondisa Ngwenya (gymnastics)‚ Kim Pople (canoeing)‚ Ilhaam Groenewald (university sport) and Moekie Grobbelaar (disability sport).

Four more members will be coopted‚ including two independents.

