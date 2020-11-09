Sport

'We can't go on like this, Orlando Pirates irritate me': Politician & fans react to Chiefs derby loss

09 November 2020 - 11:02
Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs again on Sunday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Politicians, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and finance minister Tito Mboweni, have joined many others in sharing their disappointment after Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Pirates won 2-0 in the MTN8 semifinals second leg, after taking the first-leg spoils 3-0. Second half goals from Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo were enough to give Pirates the victory on a hot afternoon in Johannesburg.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “there is a part of the game we are not doing”.

“I think it [the result] is a true reflection‚ you know‚ and something that we have to knuckle down‚ work harder.

“You know, there is another part of the game we are not doing and it is because of a lot of things‚ but we have got to try to get that right,” Hunt said.

The win left social media in shambles, with a flood of reactions.

Mboweni called on Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung in a tweet, saying: “Bhuti (brother) Kaizer, we cannot go on like this. Orlando Pirates really irritates me. Really annoys me. I cannot zeal! Period.” 

While Maimane said he trusted coach Gavin Hunt's vision, he said his side needed the manpower to implement a high line, pressing style of football. 

Shivambu asked who at the club was responsible for a transfer ban that “led to the current crisis” at the club.

Here's what some of the other fans had to say:

