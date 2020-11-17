Caster Semenya is pushing ahead with her battle against World Athletics‚ taking the world government body to the European Court of Human Rights.

Her SA lawyer‚ Greg Nott‚ made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Semenya’s appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision in favour of World Athletics was recently dismissed in the Swiss federal court.

At issue were the federation’s new gender eligibility rules which require women with excessive amounts of naturally occurring testosterone to take suppressants or undergo surgery.

The rules apply mostly to the distances from 400m to the mile‚ which cover Semenya’s events‚ including the 800m where she has won two Olympic golds and three world championship titles.