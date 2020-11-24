Sport

Unemployed for 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

24 November 2020 - 11:24 By Reuters
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League (NFL) teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.

Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the US national anthem, posted on social media: "1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in the work with @E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week #StillReady #StopRunning".

The post was accompanied by a video of Kaepernick working out with his former 49ers team mate defensive back Eric Reid, who joined in the kneeling protest and is also without a team.

Kaepernick, who is now 33, filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017 after going unsigned as a free agent through the fall of that season, following his decision to opt out of a contract with the 49ers.

The two sides reached a settlement in 2019 but, despite the NFL recognizing the players' right to protest, Kaepernick has had little interest from teams even as he continues to work out.

Kaepernick's post comes after the Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in need of a quarterback after their rookie starter Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. 

