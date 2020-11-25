Sport

'Prophet Busufi' - Lesufi & Shivambu’s banter over Chiefs vs Swallows will leave you in stitches

25 November 2020 - 10:45
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is a fan of football.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

South African politicians may differ on how they feel the country should be run, but they have one thing in common: a love for football.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu both weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs' match against Moroka Swallows on Tuesday night, predicting a win for their team. 

In the end, Swallows defeated Amakhosi 1-0 during the DStv Premiership clash in Dobsonville, further dividing fans.

But while many Chiefs fans were upset at the result, they couldn't help but chuckle at the spicy football talk between Lesufi and Shivambu.

Here's what happened:

Lesufi and Shivambu predict wins for their teams: 

It all started when Lesufi shared a picture of Swallows' centre back, Njabulo Ngcobo, saying Amakhosi fans and players should watch out for him.

Shivambu was not here for it and made a prediction of his own: “It's victory and a clear three points for the glamour boys”.

“The system will remind you later,” he added, with confidence.

Swallows win - does Lesufi have some prophet Bushiri powers? 

But then Swallows won and Ngcobo scooped the man of the match award, just as Lesufi had predicted.

The MEC returned to remind his rival about his earlier tweet.

Joining the banter, sportscaster Robert Marawa asked if Lesufi had some Bushiri-like powers. 

Crickets by Shivambu's TL

Lesufi asked Shivambu if he had seen the result, but Shivambu was not in the mood to get his Twitter fingers fired up.

Even a jab from EFF leader Julius Malema couldn't stir him.

Also, has anyone checked on Maimane? He is barely coping 

Mmusi Maimane is also a huge Chiefs fan and took to Twitter to share the chest pains he felt at the loss.

“The emotional investment is too much. Kaizer Chiefs ayisafani," he said, which loosely translates to “Kaizer Chiefs is not the same any more.”

Social media reactions

Twitter was flooded with reactions, as fans of both teams weighed in on the match.

Kaizer Chiefs fans were disappointed by the team's loss and threatened to stop “associating” themselves with the club, while Swallows fans were in seventh heaven.

