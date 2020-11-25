'Prophet Busufi' - Lesufi & Shivambu’s banter over Chiefs vs Swallows will leave you in stitches

South African politicians may differ on how they feel the country should be run, but they have one thing in common: a love for football.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu both weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs' match against Moroka Swallows on Tuesday night, predicting a win for their team.

In the end, Swallows defeated Amakhosi 1-0 during the DStv Premiership clash in Dobsonville, further dividing fans.