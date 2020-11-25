'Prophet Busufi' - Lesufi & Shivambu’s banter over Chiefs vs Swallows will leave you in stitches
South African politicians may differ on how they feel the country should be run, but they have one thing in common: a love for football.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu both weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs' match against Moroka Swallows on Tuesday night, predicting a win for their team.
In the end, Swallows defeated Amakhosi 1-0 during the DStv Premiership clash in Dobsonville, further dividing fans.
But while many Chiefs fans were upset at the result, they couldn't help but chuckle at the spicy football talk between Lesufi and Shivambu.
Here's what happened:
Lesufi and Shivambu predict wins for their teams:
It all started when Lesufi shared a picture of Swallows' centre back, Njabulo Ngcobo, saying Amakhosi fans and players should watch out for him.
Shivambu was not here for it and made a prediction of his own: “It's victory and a clear three points for the glamour boys”.
“The system will remind you later,” he added, with confidence.
KCFC might be having difficulties, but today it’s a victory and clear 3 points for the Glamour Boys. The system will remind you later. 🖤🧡🖤🧡 https://t.co/z9VhUhL9Zy— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 24, 2020
Swallows win - does Lesufi have some prophet Bushiri powers?
But then Swallows won and Ngcobo scooped the man of the match award, just as Lesufi had predicted.
The MEC returned to remind his rival about his earlier tweet.
Joining the banter, sportscaster Robert Marawa asked if Lesufi had some Bushiri-like powers.
Crickets by Shivambu's TL
Lesufi asked Shivambu if he had seen the result, but Shivambu was not in the mood to get his Twitter fingers fired up.
Fighter DP @FloydShivambu this side please https://t.co/13MHELuD18— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 24, 2020
Even a jab from EFF leader Julius Malema couldn't stir him.
Also, has anyone checked on Maimane? He is barely coping
Mmusi Maimane is also a huge Chiefs fan and took to Twitter to share the chest pains he felt at the loss.
“The emotional investment is too much. Kaizer Chiefs ayisafani," he said, which loosely translates to “Kaizer Chiefs is not the same any more.”
As the people of Dobsonville we demand answers re what took place tonight at the stadium!— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 24, 2020
Social media reactions
Twitter was flooded with reactions, as fans of both teams weighed in on the match.
Kaizer Chiefs fans were disappointed by the team's loss and threatened to stop “associating” themselves with the club, while Swallows fans were in seventh heaven.
Today is the day I stop associating myself with Kaizer Chiefs. I have a beautiful daughter to live for✌ pic.twitter.com/y6rd9WW5tm— Jobe Alexander™ (@AlexSithole) November 24, 2020
Katsande and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates just play football nje. No strategy, no game plan. Just vibes. pic.twitter.com/q87XyctPQr— Neo Mo_Beast (@FFM_016) November 24, 2020
The Birds are saying mayivalwe iLeague 😅 We were all happy when @Moroka_Swallows won Glad Africa and returning to the PSL but this start so far is extraordinary! Dreams do come true...#UpTheBirds 🙌🏽 @Lesufi @DavidMVM pic.twitter.com/JreExERMBU— Sinethemba Gege (@Austin_Gege) November 25, 2020
Swallows FC went to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday— Rendz (@Rendaani) November 24, 2020
"Kaizer Chiefs akusana bantu lapha, it's either draw or lose"- Junior Khanye 😭😭😭 #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/GO03f5pOhA— MAHLATSE👑 (@nhlanhlazimu97) November 24, 2020