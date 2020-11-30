Sport

Daniel Ricciardo disgusted with ‘Hollywood’ coverage of fiery Romain Grosjean crash

30 November 2020 - 10:43 By Reuters
Track marshals clear the debris after the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain on Sunday.
Track marshals clear the debris after the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain on Sunday.
Image: Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo blasted the “Hollywood” coverage of Romain Grosjean’s fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Sunday and said he was disgusted by Formula One showing endless replays while drivers were waiting for the race to restart.

Grosjean was lucky to escape with his life after his Haas car speared through metal barriers, splitting in two and bursting into flames.

“I’m disgusted and disappointed with Formula One for showing or choosing the way to show it as they did, and broadcast replays after replays after replays of the fire, and his car split in half,” said Renault’s Ricciardo.

“And then, like that’s not enough, they go to his onboard,” added the Australian.

“Why do we need to see this? We’re competing again in an hour. His family has to keep watching that. All our families have to keep watching that ... It’s really unfair. It’s not entertainment.”

Ricciardo said Formula One, whose commercial rights are owned by US-based Liberty Media, was lucky it was not having to deal with a very different story.

“To show it like it’s something from Hollywood, it’s not cool. Choose to do that tomorrow, but not today,” added the Renault driver.

Asked to comment, a Formula One spokesperson pointed to established procedures and protocols whereby replays of any serious accident are run only once race control has confirmed the driver is safe.

If that is not the case, then nothing is shown.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas agreed the replays had been disconcerting.

“I feel like people, spectators want to see it. But there’s a limit as well,” said the Finn. “It could have been a fraction different, the shunt, and there would have been no way for him to get out of the car.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the images were frightening but “if you’re not transparent as an organisation, you’re just taking the risk that somebody else shows stuff that is beyond your control.”

The race at Sakhir was halted and delayed for an hour and 20 minutes after the first lap crash, with track workers having to remove the metal barrier and replace it.

Haas said Grosjean was staying in hospital overnight after suffering burns on the back of his hands. 

READ MORE

Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean’s Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Grosjean prepared to put 'fear on the side' to race Indy

Romain Grosjean said he was prepared to set aside fear and race at Indianapolis and other US ovals if he moves to IndyCar after Formula One
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  2. Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory Soccer
  4. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer
  5. Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X