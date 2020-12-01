Sport

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19

01 December 2020 - 09:56 By REUTERS
Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain
Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, the sport’s governing body FIA said.

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, the FIA said.

“Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well,” his Mercedes team said.

More to follow ...

MORE

Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP

Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will make his Formula One race debut with Haas at next weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain as a ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  3. Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda in Champions League match away from ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X