Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

A video ad from Nike Japan against bullying and racism that features biracial athletes and other minorities, including those of Korean descent, has prompted a sharp online response and calls to boycott the company.

Japan has traditionally prided itself on being racially homogeneous, although successful mixed-race athletes, such as tennis star Naomi Osaka, are challenging that image.

The commercial “Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future”, released on November 30, shows teen girls bullied in school over their race or other differences, but who ultimately find confidence through soccer prowess.

One scene features a girl whose father is black surrounded by fellow students who are squealing and pulling her hair.

The video, viewed 14.1m times on Nike Japan’s Twitter feed, had racked up 63,000 likes but also a cascade of critical comments from many who vowed never to buy Nike products again.