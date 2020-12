Terrence Magogodela has taken over as acting CEO at Athletics SA (ASA)‚ the federation announced on Thursday.

He replaces Richard Stander‚ who had been the acting CEO since 2014.

“Magogodela‚ chief financial officer‚ will act as CEO of [ASA] until further notice‚” ASA said in in a circular.

It is believed that Stander’s contract expired.