Sport

Brilliant Bezuidenhout claims successive wins on European Tour

06 December 2020 - 17:24 By Reuters
Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa kisses the trophy after his victory.
Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa kisses the trophy after his victory.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Home favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout picked up back-to-back wins on the European Tour after a final round 69 proved enough for him to claim the South African Open title at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.

Bezuidenhout carded only three bogeys over the four days with some exceptional hitting off the tee and consistency with the putter as he finished with a tournament total of 18-under par.

In the end he secured a five-shot victory over Welshman Jamie Donaldson (69), whose consolation is a place at next week’s World Tour Championship in Dubai.

It is a third victory on tour for the 26-year-old Bezuidenhout and comes hot on the heels of his win in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek last weekend.

"It’s unbelievable to stand here with an SA Open win. It is every South African golfer’s dream to win the national championship," he told reporters.

"I have fought hard today. The front nine things did not go my way. I am just happy to come out with a win."

Bezuidenhout had promised he would not take on the course in his final round, and a conservative front nine saw him drop a shot on the par-four eighth.

That seemed to spur him into action, and when he birdied three holes in a row between 10 and 12, he knew the championship was his to lose.

"It was massive. I knew I just needed to make pars coming in after that. Today was tough, I had to be patient," he said.

Donaldson kept attacking all round, but his six birdies were offset by three bogies, the last on 12 ending his realistic hopes.

The South African Open is golf’s second-oldest national championship, having first been played in 1893.

MORE:

Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60

In a world in flux, Ernie Els takes comfort that some things will never change. For him, it's how SA golf is run.
Sport
2 weeks ago

South Korean debutant Im posts best Asian finish at Masters

South Korea's Im Sung-jae fell short of winning his first major as Dustin Johnson romped to victory at the Masters on Sunday, but the 22-year-old did ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Im Sung-jae dreams of winning Masters to dish out Korean-style marinated ribs

Im Sung-jae may be a long shot to win the Masters on his first trip to Augusta this week but the talented South Korean has already decided what will ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive Covid-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this week’s Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Elder another sign Augusta National reckoning with past while looking ahead

Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and opened for play in 1933, Augusta National existed as a sanctuary for some of the world’s most ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. TTM CEO Sello Chokoe vows to fight alleged R2m fraud charges Soccer
  2. Pitso – I don’t want to ‘talk about black coach’ Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with much-decorated duo Soccer
  4. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I’ve been in a whirlpool ever since I’ve been ... Soccer
  5. Anger as sports bosses are accused of snubbing Anele Ngcongca's grieving family Soccer

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X