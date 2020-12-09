'Glad you're feeling better': Fans relieved at F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's Covid-19 recovery so far
“We have missed you, Lewis. It's good hearing you're feeling better and that you got to work out today. I have missed your positive energy and it made me smile this video, so thank you.”
“You can’t imagine how happy I am after watching this video. I missed you so much, Lewis. I’m so glad you are feeling better. It’s amazing to see you smiling. Sending you lots of love.”
These are two of thousands of messages sent by concerned fans and well wishers to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, after he informed his fans on Twitter that he was feeling great after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
“I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity to let you know that I am OK, and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos. I really, really appreciate it,” he said in a video which has had more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.
Love and appreciate you all🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y4qs5sYlYg— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 8, 2020
Hamilton said he looked forward to Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi.
He will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test to compete in the race.
Fans thanked him for the update and wished him well on his recovery.
Here's some of the reactions:
WE MISSED YOUUUUUU, THANK YOU FOR THE UPDATE! ❤️ WISHING YOU ALL THE BEST THROUGHOUT THE YEAR— irene ♡ MICK F2 CHAMP (@yeairenenoway) December 8, 2020
It’s so nice to hear from you, champ! Sending you all love and positivity your way. 🙏❤️— soph (@sophwebsterxx) December 8, 2020
missing you on the grid Lewis, hoping and praying you are feeling well and sending you so much strength to get through this! #TeamLH always ❤️— kaley (@kayldavenport) December 8, 2020
Thank goodness you're OK man. Don't do that to us again lol. Just let us know you're battling through & we're all good 👌— Lord H (@LordHasALamb) December 8, 2020
I'm sooo happy to hear your feeling better, but make sure you rest plenty, aaaaaah I'm sooo happy to see you ok and feeling great! It's made my day 🥺😭😭— H🧋 (@formularoon) December 8, 2020
THE KING IS BACKKKKpic.twitter.com/S9KHN6IYCj
That was so reliving to hear from Lewis. I have been so tensed and when I saw his insta post I just exhaled and took a deep breath to release the tension 🤦♀️🙏— Jennifer Jaliel (@jennyjaliel) December 8, 2020
So great to hear from you Lewis, I can tell your still breathless and still not 100% but so lovely to hear from you. No doubt about it you’ve been missed but hearing from you today is great and means so much to a lot of us. Hope you continue to get better and stronger God Bless🙏🏽— NIGE #TeamLH (@NLS2744) December 8, 2020