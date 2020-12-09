'Glad you're feeling better': Fans relieved at F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's Covid-19 recovery so far

“We have missed you, Lewis. It's good hearing you're feeling better and that you got to work out today. I have missed your positive energy and it made me smile this video, so thank you.”

“You can’t imagine how happy I am after watching this video. I missed you so much, Lewis. I’m so glad you are feeling better. It’s amazing to see you smiling. Sending you lots of love.”

These are two of thousands of messages sent by concerned fans and well wishers to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, after he informed his fans on Twitter that he was feeling great after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

“I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity to let you know that I am OK, and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos. I really, really appreciate it,” he said in a video which has had more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.