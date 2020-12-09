Sport

'Glad you're feeling better': Fans relieved at F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's Covid-19 recovery so far

09 December 2020 - 12:55
Mercedes's Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain.
Mercedes's Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“We have missed you, Lewis. It's good hearing you're feeling better and that you got to work out today. I have missed your positive energy and it made me smile this video, so thank you.”

“You can’t imagine how happy I am after watching this video. I missed you so much, Lewis. I’m so glad you are feeling better. It’s amazing to see you smiling. Sending you lots of love.”

These are two of thousands of messages sent by concerned fans and well wishers to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, after he informed his fans on Twitter that he was feeling great after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

“I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity to let you know that I am OK, and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos. I really, really appreciate it,” he said in a video which has had more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Hamilton said he looked forward to Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi.

He will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test to compete in the race.

Fans thanked him for the update and wished him well on his recovery.

Here's some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Hamilton raring to return for Abu Dhabi season finale

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he hopes to return for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after one of the hardest weeks of his ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The sky's the limit for George Russell after the British youngster's stellar performance as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Valtteri Bottas looks to be on borrowed time at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas looks increasingly on borrowed time at Mercedes after George Russell showed the Formula One world champions just how good he can be.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Haroon Lorgat must be removed from Cricket SA interim board‚ says fellow board ... Cricket
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to treble with Egyptian Cup victory Soccer
  3. TTM CEO Sello Chokoe vows to fight alleged R2m fraud charges Soccer
  4. Samir Nurković set to return to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Pitso – I don’t want to ‘talk about black coach’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X