Top three men, women to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be among top men and women players heading to Adelaide to serve their 14-day mandatory quarantine before travelling to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open, organisers have said.

Hundreds of players and entourages will arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 and undergo a mandatory, 14-day quarantine as part of COVID-19 health protocols before the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said the organisers needed a second city to ensure they did not exceed the limit set by the authorities for people quarantining in Melbourne.

Adelaide will now host the top three men and women players, including Ash Barty and Simona Halep, who will also play an exhibition event before heading to Melbourne for warmup events to be played at the Australian Open venue from Jan. 31.

"We approached the South Australian government about the possibility of them quarantining at least 50 people," Tiley told Tennis Channel.