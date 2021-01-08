Troubled SA Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga suspended for doping ‘whereabouts failure’

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) website explains that the whereabouts rule involves “information provided by a limited number of top elite athletes about their location to the International Sport Federation (IF) or National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) that included them in their respective registered testing pool as part of these top elite athletes’ anti-doping responsibilities”.

The AIU website explains a provisional suspension as “when an athlete or other person is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing”.

Manyonga has battled addiction and in May was in trouble again after being fined‚ in terms of the Disaster Management Act‚ with public drinking and contravening lockdown restrictions in Stellenbosch.

The 2017 world champion and Olympic silver medallist from Rio 2016 was ordered to appear in court on or pay a R2‚500 admission of guilt fine.