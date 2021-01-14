Nadal, Thiem suffer coaching setbacks ahead of Australian Open

World number two Rafa Nadal and last year's Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem have both suffered setbacks with their coaches unable to make the trip Down Under for the year's first tennis Grand Slam.

Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia before they participate in warmup events from Jan. 31 at Melbourne Park, where the major will be held from Feb. 8-21.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya said he would not be travelling to Australia due to the strict health restrictions.

"After speaking with Rafa, we have decided that I won't travel to Australia with the team," Moya, a former world number one, said on social media.

"I will follow the tournament from home and will stay with my family, parents and kids due to the delicate situation that Spain is living with the virus. Best of luck to the team."