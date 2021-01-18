Sport

Players 'kicking up fuss' in Australia are a minority, says Britain’s Reid

18 January 2021 - 18:00 By Reuters
The screen grab shows two-time grand slam winning British men's wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid speaking during an online interview with Reuters TV ahead of Australian Open at a hotel in Melbourne, Australia on January 18, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Reuters TV

Gordon Reid, a two-time men's wheelchair Grand Slam champion, said on Monday that he was perfectly comfortable spending two weeks in hotel quarantine if it means competing at the Australian Open and those complaining are a minority.

The world's top tennis players have been arriving in Melbourne this week and have entered a mandatory two-week quarantine period ahead of the February 8 to 21 tournament to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Preparations have been further complicated by at least nine infections amongst the arrivals meaning more than 70 players will be unable to train for 14 days ahead of the tournament as they enter a hard quarantine.

Some players have complained about quarantine conditions and said they had not been told they would not be allowed to train if there were cases on their flights.

However, Scotsman Reid said the players knew the risks before they came.

"It's a minority of the players that are kicking up a fuss but the majority of the time that minority are the loudest," Reid told Reuters via Zoom from his room.

"I've seen a lot of people complaining about the food but I think it has been OK ... I think some people are maybe a little bit spoiled normally."

Reid, who won the Australian Open in 2016, has been in his hotel room for five days now and hasn't seen anybody, including his coach who is in the room next door.

Reid was supposed to leave the hotel for five hours of training on Monday but because of the positive tests this has been pushed back.

"Hopefully, we're going to get on court tomorrow," said the world-number five.

Many players have been posting videos on social media of novel workout routines in their rooms as they try and keep fit and entertained.

"You're a little bit limited about what you can do," said Reid.

