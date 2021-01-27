Re-elected karate boss wants more competitions‚ less fighting

Sonny Pillay wants his third term as Karate SA (KSA) president to feature more competition and less fighting‚ with his ultimate dream to have Durban hosting the world championships in 2023.

Pillay’s first two terms were dogged by infighting and various legal battles‚ but after winning the ballot by a landslide last month‚ he’s looking to make his mark.

He said KSA was negotiating with the World Karate Federation (WKF) for their biennial showpiece in 2023‚ adding they still needed to secure government backing and corporate support.

“That is firmly on the cards‚” Pillay told TimesLIVE. “Given we have the possibility of attracting over 100 countries with about 1‚500 of the world’s finest athletes ... it would be a massive boost for tourism and the economy.”

The event would be staged at the ICC in Durban.