Sport

Boxer Kevin Lerena walks away with 'minor injuries' after helicopter crash

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 January 2021 - 11:56 By David Isaacson
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
Image: Supplied by Brian Mitchell

Boxer Kevin Lerena walked away with “minor injuries” after the helicopter in which he was training crashed on Saturday morning.

The instructor also escaped serious injury‚ fight publicist Brian Mitchell said in a post on Facebook.

Mitchell also posted pictures of the crashed helicopter.

“We are all grateful for the protection of everyone in this helicopter this morning‚” wrote Mitchell.

“By the grace of God the instructor and Kevin escaped with minor injuries. The crash will be investigated by the necessary authorities.”

The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
Image: Supplied by Brian Mitchell

Lerena‚ who also volunteers as a paramedic‚ holds the marginal IBO cruiserweight title‚ but he is set to fight in April in what is tantamount to an eliminator for the WBC’s newly created bridgerweight class.

Kevin Lerena has a fight in April coming up.
Kevin Lerena has a fight in April coming up.
Image: Gallo Images

MORE:

Blast from the past: Joyi for SA boxers as they make their mark

Today in SA sports history: January 29
Sport
2 days ago

SABC sport boss: pay channel not playing fair

Rathbone pleads for a level field with SuperSport
Sport
1 week ago

Annus horribilis for SA’s boxers, but Moruti Mthalane hopes to turn it around in 2021

As a result of Covid-19 and incompetence, SA suffered its worst year of professional boxing in nearly half a century.
Sport
1 month ago

Ex-world champion Xolisani Ndongeni rejoins trainer Mzamo Njekanye's stable

Former world champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni has retraced his footsteps and gone back to where his boxing career started in Duncan Village in the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Moruti promoter in trouble, says BSA

Soon after hearing that his IBF flyweight title defence set for Durban today had been cancelled, veteran Moruti Mthalane went for a run.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah ... Soccer
  2. Junior Khanye's advice to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer
  4. LOL! Is that Trevor Noah or Shaun Bartlett? Viral Bafana Bafana picture has the ... Soccer
  5. Hunt spurs Kaizer Chiefs' youngsters on to shine in derby against Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X