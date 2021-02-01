Serena Williams cruises past Daria Gavrilova in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Serena Williams showed no signs of rust as she began her season with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne on Monday to reach the Yarra Valley Classic round of 16.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is warming up for the Australian Open, was at her dominant best after a slow start in which she saved four break points in the opening game of the contest at Margaret Court Arena.

Former world number one Williams has not played since withdrawing from last year's French Open second round in September with an Achilles injury, but made quick work of Gavrilova, striking 27 winners including 16 in the opening set.

"It feels good to be back here," the 39-year-old Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th major, said in an on-court interview.

"I felt I was definitely composed and in a zone and trying to do the things I've been working on."

Up next for Williams is Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova, who she was due to face at Roland Garros before her injury.

The American said she was looking forward to the meeting with fellow mother Pironkova, who spent three years away from the sport raising her son before returning in 2020.

"It's important for me just to see what she did and what I did and what we can both do better.

"I'm always rooting for her, she's such a great story. She's a good person," Williams added.

Another former world number one, Karolina Pliskova, also advanced to the next round in style, firing seven aces and 30 winners in her 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The 30-year-old Czech next meets former Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins, who beat Nina Stojanovic 6-1 6-2.

Also advancing were Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Misaki Doi 6-1 6-4, and Petra Martic, who downed Vera Lapko 4-6 6-3 6-2.

The tournament is one of six arranged by Tennis Australia before the Australian Open, which begins February 8.