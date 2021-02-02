Sport

Durban in the running for Paralympic congress: Sascoc president

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 February 2021 - 15:55
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks.
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has submitted a bid to host the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) congress in Durban in December‚ president Barry Hendricks said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions was midnight Monday‚ and it’s understood a few other cities are in the running too‚ including Kigali‚ Rwanda.

“We are working with the city of eThekwini and the province of KwaZulu-Natal‚” he said.

Sascoc was in the process of adding the word Paralympic to its name‚ examining ways of incorporating it without making the acronym too cumbersome‚ added Hendricks.

Two more women join Sascoc board as independent experts

Two women joined the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board as independent experts on Thursday‚ pushing the female majority on ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win Soccer
  2. SA Rugby reacts to Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour ... Rugby
  3. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  4. Ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fired after making bizarre comment at press ... Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X