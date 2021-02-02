Durban in the running for Paralympic congress: Sascoc president
02 February 2021 - 15:55
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has submitted a bid to host the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) congress in Durban in December‚ president Barry Hendricks said on Tuesday.
The deadline for submissions was midnight Monday‚ and it’s understood a few other cities are in the running too‚ including Kigali‚ Rwanda.
“We are working with the city of eThekwini and the province of KwaZulu-Natal‚” he said.
Sascoc was in the process of adding the word Paralympic to its name‚ examining ways of incorporating it without making the acronym too cumbersome‚ added Hendricks.