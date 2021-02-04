Sport

Chippa United heading for a crash — it’s just a matter of when

It’s a miracle the Eastern Cape club has managed to survive this long despite being run like a recklessly driven minibus

04 February 2021 - 15:02 By Mninawa Ntloko

A few years ago two friends and I boarded a minibus in Durban to begin a 430km journey to Mthatha that we always took at the end of every academic year. Six passengers were already seated inside and the lanky driver made a point of informing us that we were extremely fortunate because it was almost sunset and his was the last taxi travelling from Durban to Mthatha that day.

We would soon find out why he felt the compelling urge to share this bit of information with us. After politely bidding farewell to the owner of the vehicle and then slowly driving out of the almost deserted taxi rank, the lanky driver’s true colours emerged as soon as he had put a safe distance between himself and his employer.    ..

