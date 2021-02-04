Sport

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

04 February 2021 - 09:19 By Reuters
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Image: Du?Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

Tokyo Olympic Games chief Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for making sexist remarks about women, saying he retracted the comments and would not resign, despite calls for him to step down on social media.

The hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organising committee into dropping Mori from the top post.

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.

Mori made the sexist comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting this week, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper.

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," said Mori, according to the Asahi report.

"We have about seven women at the organising committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC decided in 2019 to aim for more than 40 percent female members on the board, but there are just five women among the board's 24 members.

Japan persistently trails its peers on promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.

In a hastily-called press briefing, Mori tried to explain himself, at first apologising, then later saying that he did not necessarily think that fretting over the number of women in high-ranking position was what was important.

"I don't talk to women that much lately so I don't know," Mori said, when asked by a reporter whether he had any basis for saying that women board members talked too much during meetings.

Mori's defiant response is unlikely to tamp down public criticism and anger over his comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll. 

MORE:

SA Olympic hopefuls fear nightmare pool switch to PE

Swimmers and coaches are up in arms at the prospect that King’s Park pool in Durban is unlikely to stage the Olympic trials — for the first time in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of Covid-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge ...
News
3 days ago

EU vaccine curbs may delay Japan's inoculation drive

European Union curbs on exports of novel coronavirus vaccines could delay Japan's inoculation drive, the minister in charge of the campaign said on ...
News
2 days ago

SA runners can break 100-year relay drought at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Covid-19 might have delayed the Olympics for a year, but plans to hone SA's relay squads into medal-winning machines remain on track.
Sport
4 days ago

IOC board to mull Tokyo matters - but not cancellation

The Tokyo Olympics will top the agenda when the International Olympic Committee's executive board meets on Wednesday - but with the board firmly ...
Sport
1 week ago

No plan B: IOC tackles questions of Olympic proportions, but not cancellation

However, opinion polls in Japan show the public is strongly against staging the global event
Sport
1 week ago

French committee head sees 'difficult' Olympics for non-vaccinated athletes

Athletes aiming to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games without getting vaccinated against the coronavirus will face very tough conditions, the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane critic gets the axe in Egypt a day after voicing his disapproval ... Soccer
  2. Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win Soccer
  3. Safa to investigate ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s comment that cost him his ... Soccer
  4. Ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fired after making bizarre comment at press ... Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers Nelson Mandela's words ahead of Bafana's moment of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X