Sport

Age not a factor for Venus Williams, but veteran inspires fellow pros

08 February 2021 - 09:55 By Reuters
A file photo of Venus Williams celebrating afger winning the first round match of a Grand Slam.
A file photo of Venus Williams celebrating afger winning the first round match of a Grand Slam.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

American Venus Williams brushed off a question about her age after defeating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open, but the 40-year-old's ongoing passion for her sport was hailed as an inspiration by several of her fellow professionals.

After failing to get past the first round at each of the three Grand Slams held last year, Venus turned back the clock on Monday by beating Flipkens 7-5 6-2 to ease into the second round in Melbourne.

"Would it be front of mind for you if you were playing a professional tennis match?" Williams said in reply to a question about her age during her post-match interview.

"There you go," she added, when the reporter replied, "Not necessarily."

Younger sister Serena Williams, who eased into round two with a 6-1 6-1 drubbing of Germany's Laura Siegemund, said Venus's optimism and work ethic were a daily source of personal inspiration.

"She never gets frustrated about her situation, health-wise," Serena said. "She's always looking on the bright side. Then she works so hard.

"It's also very inspiring because she still pushes me on a level that no one's able to push me."

The Williams sisters' contribution to tennis was also highlighted by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who reached the second round after demolishing Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I actually interact with Venus more. I feel like I do talk about Serena a lot, but Venus is sort of the reason why Serena is where she is," Osaka said.

Canadian Milos Raonic, who also won his first-round match, said Venus was an inspiration for a lot of people even though she had nothing left to prove.

"Just in general, you see Venus, she's out there on court training," he said.

"She takes it incredibly seriously. She... doesn't have to be out on tour other than her own desires and her own passion for the sport.

"She's here because she loves it. She'll take whatever opportunity and try to really make the most of it, give it her all."

MORE:

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with ...
Sport
1 day ago

No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism

Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court
Sport
16 hours ago

Novak Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Nick Kyrgios off court

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Naomi Osaka blasts ex-Japanese PM over sexist remark

Japan's three-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka yesterday said sexist comments by the head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee were ...
Sport
1 day ago

With history in sight, Nadal seeks to scratch 12-year itch in Melbourne

After drawing level with Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams last year, Rafael Nadal could once again capitalise on the Swiss's absence from the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  3. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla: ‘It doesn’t get bigger than Kaizer Chiefs’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X