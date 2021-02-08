Sport

Dominic Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

08 February 2021 - 10:58 By Reuters
Dominic Thiem was made to work hard for the win.
London calling Dominic Thiem was made to work hard for the win.
Image: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.

The Austrian, beaten in a five-set final by Novak Djokovic last year, found his rhythm and ended up racing to the finish, breaking Kukushkin to love to seal the match.

US Open champion Thiem will meet the winner of Dominik Koepfer and Hugo Dellien for a place in the third round.

MORE:

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with ...
Sport
1 day ago

No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism

Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court
Sport
16 hours ago

Age not a factor for Venus Williams, but veteran inspires fellow pros

American Venus Williams brushed off a question about her age after defeating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open, but the 40-year-old's ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Novak Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Nick Kyrgios off court

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Naomi Osaka blasts ex-Japanese PM over sexist remark

Japan's three-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka yesterday said sexist comments by the head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee were ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  3. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla: ‘It doesn’t get bigger than Kaizer Chiefs’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X