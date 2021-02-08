Sport

Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

08 February 2021 - 12:38 By Reuters
Serena Williams in action during her Australian Open first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund at Melbourne Park on February 8, 2021.
Serena Williams in action during her Australian Open first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund at Melbourne Park on February 8, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serena Williams debuted a striking single-legged leotard in her first match in the Australian Open on Monday, paying homage to the Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits.

After wearing the black, red and pink catsuit to dispatch Germany's Laura Siegemund, Williams credited Nike for coming up with the idea to channel FloJo, as the athlete was popularly known, and spoke of her admiration for the late athlete.

"I was inspired by FloJo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up.

"Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing," Williams told a press conference.

Joyner's Olympic records for the 100 and 200 metres set in Seoul in 1988 still stand, although her early death at 39 from a seizure raised suspicions of possible steroid use that tarnished her legacy.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court," Williams said.

The idea to tap FloJo for inspiration came from the Nike team, she told a press conference.

"I was like, Oh, my God, this is so brilliant...Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this."

Williams is not the first celebrity to pay fashion homage to Joyner.

During a tribute to Black athletics stars at Halloween in 2018, singer Beyoncé wore a single-legged maroon leotard.

Her husband Jay-Z wore a tracksuit and gave black power salute, in a nod to Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who made the gesture at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games to protest racial injustice after finishing first and third in the 200 metres.

MORE:

Dominic Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with ...
Sport
1 day ago

No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism

Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court
Sport
19 hours ago

Age not a factor for Venus Williams, but veteran inspires fellow pros

American Venus Williams brushed off a question about her age after defeating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open, but the 40-year-old's ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Novak Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Nick Kyrgios off court

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  3. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla: ‘It doesn’t get bigger than Kaizer Chiefs’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X