Sport

Rafa Nadal crushes fiery Fabio Fognini to reach Australian Open quarters

15 February 2021 - 10:11 By Reuters
Rafa Nadal fought back from 4-2 down at some stage.
Rafa Nadal fought back from 4-2 down at some stage.
Image: Australian Open/Twitter

Rafa Nadal threw a blanket over the fire of Fabio Fognini to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win on Monday.

Facing the man who dumped him from the 2015 US Open, second seed Nadal held steady against the fierce hitting of the flamboyant Italian and counter-punched brilliantly to avoid a longer scrap at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena.

The score suggested otherwise, but it was a quality two-hour 16-minute workout for Nadal, who had to rally from 4-2 down in the second set to put the match on his terms.

From there, the momentum was all the Spaniard's as Nadal roared through the final set to fix up a clash with either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Berrettini.

MORE:

Third seed Dominic Thiem slumps out of Australian Open

Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth round on Sunday, comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by Bulgarian Grigor ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear ...
Sport
1 day ago

Champion Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen

After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Qualifier Aslan Karatsev rallies to book last eight spot on Slam debut

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his fairytale run at the Australian Open on Sunday, reaching the quarter-finals on his Grand Slam debut ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams takes care of business on and off the court in Melbourne

Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box Sport
  2. Chiefs likely to recoup some of the R1m they spent preparing for called-off ... Soccer
  3. ‘One day they are going to lose’: Al-Hilal coach on Sundowns’ home record Soccer
  4. Sundowns and Stellenbosch to face PSL DC for stopping play in honour of ... Soccer
  5. Let the good times roll: why McCarthy enjoys working with ex-Bafana colleagues ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X