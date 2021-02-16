Osaka sticking to the plan at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has never lost a Grand Slam after making the quarter-finals and if all goes to plan at the Australian Open she will be savouring a fourth major triumph before her 24th birthday.

The Japanese third seed reached the semi-finals with a clinical 6-2 6-2 win over Hsieh Su-wei on Tuesday, two years after suffering a big scare in an emotional rollercoaster of a match against the Taiwanese maverick at the 2019 tournament.

Osaka said her dominance in the rematch showed how much better she had become at sticking to a plan rather than relying on her instincts.

"I would say for me today it was really important to have a plan just because she's an opponent that I'm not really sure what's going to happen," Osaka said of the mercurial Hsieh, who beat her at Miami in 2019.

"So just having something to structure myself and not get carried away with what she's going to do was definitely really important.