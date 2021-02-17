Sport

Japan's Olympic minister Hashimoto is preferred candidate to succeed Mori -NHK

17 February 2021 - 11:10 By Reuters
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has has come under heavy criticism.
Image: Du?Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after he stepped down last week, public broadcaster NHK said.

The panel will ask Hashimoto if she wishes to take the position, NHK added.

Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed

Over half of Japanese firms believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed on ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I am aware of the report, but the committee is an independent body that makes its own decision," the government's spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, told a regular news conference. 

Most read

  1. ‘It’s been a tough season for us personally, but change is inevitable’: Rachel ... Rugby
  2. 'I arrived as a boy and today depart as a man' — Siya Kolisi's emotional ... Rugby
  3. Sundowns and Stellenbosch to face PSL DC for stopping play in honour of ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs likely to recoup some of the R1m they spent preparing for called-off ... Soccer
  5. SA going north could see game go Down Under Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X