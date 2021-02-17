Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday.

Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews announced the lifting of the lockdown but said the crowds allowed into Melbourne Park for the semi-finals and finals of the Grand Slam might be reduced from the originally agreed 25,000 a day.

Tournament organisers later said they had agreed with the government to have 7,477 fans in each of Thursday's two sessions and the same number for the singles finals sessions on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Fans must wear masks where "social distancing is not possible", they added.