Ncita – an 11-fight upstart – dazzled ring veteran Johannes “Baby Joe” Miya with footwork and fast hands to end his reign as the flyweight champ in 1986.

“Look‚ I met Bra Mzi when I was still very young; he literally became my father and he played a role in my life growing up. I shared with him my dreams and aspirations‚ and he made it possible for me to achieve them.

“I travelled the world‚ I became famous and I also become a father to my immediate family through his teachings.”

Ncita added the IBF junior featherweight belt to his collection – he is the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to win an IBF belt‚ one of the four top-most respected sanctioning bodies. The others Ncita won were the WBA‚ WBC and WBO – in 1990.

Mnguni did both the training and managing of fighters – something that was brought to end by the Boxing SA Act of 2001‚ which prohibits someone hold both licenses. Mnguni was assisted by his nephew‚ Welsh who died in 2009.

An assertive Mnguni – sometimes arrogant and fiery – suffered a stroke in 2015 that confined him to a wheelchair until he died on Saturday morning at the age of 73.

“I saw Bra Mzi suffer mentally and physically since he had to rely on people to do things for him and also unable to attend boxing matches. Look‚ some people misunderstand you and actually see you as lacking humanity when you look at the painful situation unfolding in front of you without anything to do to change it‚ and you make an opinion.

“It has been painful to me to hear that Bra Mzi was in and out of hospital. You see‚ the man’s health deteriorating for the worst and you begin to ask if there another way God can remedy the situation.