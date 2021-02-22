Sport

Kaizer Chiefs fans weigh in on SuperSport United draw: 'We fought hard'

22 February 2021 - 11:00
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs competes for the ball with Bradley Grobler of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership match between Chiefs and SuperSport at FNB Stadium on February 20 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed lukewarm reactions to the team's 1-1 draw against SuperSport United during a DStv Premiership match at FNB stadium on Saturday.

Some Amakhosi fans said they were disappointed by the team's performance and that they had hoped for a win, especially after Chiefs' defeat by AmaZulu on Wednesday. But others were less critical, saying Gavin Hunt's men played “their hearts out”.

The match started off on a good footing when Reeve Frosler scored the first goal for Amakhosi 29 minutes into the match, but their dominance didn't last long as Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United converted a penalty 67 minutes into the game.

Twitter user Mondli Mbatha wrote: “Honestly speaking I'm not disappointed we drew the game because we played our hearts out.”

Another fan, Samora Ganeb, expected more from Amakhosi. He tweeted: “Watching Kaizer Chiefs has become such a traumatic event.”

Here's what was said on Twitter:

