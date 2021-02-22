Kaizer Chiefs fans weigh in on SuperSport United draw: 'We fought hard'
Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed lukewarm reactions to the team's 1-1 draw against SuperSport United during a DStv Premiership match at FNB stadium on Saturday.
Some Amakhosi fans said they were disappointed by the team's performance and that they had hoped for a win, especially after Chiefs' defeat by AmaZulu on Wednesday. But others were less critical, saying Gavin Hunt's men played “their hearts out”.
The match started off on a good footing when Reeve Frosler scored the first goal for Amakhosi 29 minutes into the match, but their dominance didn't last long as Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United converted a penalty 67 minutes into the game.
Twitter user Mondli Mbatha wrote: “Honestly speaking I'm not disappointed we drew the game because we played our hearts out.”
Another fan, Samora Ganeb, expected more from Amakhosi. He tweeted: “Watching Kaizer Chiefs has become such a traumatic event.”
Here's what was said on Twitter:
Couple of good chances there for Ngcobo and Blom. Hard luck boys. Next time do us proud.— 卩卄卂Ҝ卂ᗪ乇 ✌🇿🇦 (@MchunuExcess) February 20, 2021
No complaints. We fought hard till the last minute..A draw is better than nothing. On to the next one....✌✌✌— Born Brave ✊ (@StephenRamosoeu) February 20, 2021
Watching #KaizerChiefs has become such a traumatic event.— Samora !Ganeb (@DamaraKhoetage) February 20, 2021
Decent performance by the team today. Unlucky not to get the win. Better luck next time. ❤✌— Motlatsi Maphala (@MaphalaMotlatsi) February 20, 2021
Why I am still a #KaizerChiefs fan mara, ke gore why mara? The nerve to watch it, yhooo I am worse😭. pic.twitter.com/6U0Z6MGvB4— Mma Kutlwano♥️ (@mpinarammy) February 20, 2021
Ngcobo bossing the midfield against Supersport 🤩🔥🔥— TLOU (@Tlou_04) February 20, 2021
The future is bright#Ngcobo #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zqzDl2gPd2
It's like watching a completely different team 😳😳— Morai_N (@dnkoni) February 20, 2021
Kanti what did Gavin say to these guys during half time??#KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏿✌🏿#DSTVPREMIERSHIP pic.twitter.com/AdvHrLXqeD
When I hear #KaizerChiefs saying they are going to beat supersport united #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/m3XAx1N5YI— Vuyisile Ka Mangxola (@Vuyi_Mangxola) February 20, 2021
Itumeleng Khune did a wonderful job today, at the end it's a game#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs— #IAmSibu 😘😘 (@sibuup) February 20, 2021
Honestly speaking im not disappointed we drew the game because we played our hearts ♥ out #KaizerChiefs— Mlondi Mbatha (@Mlondi777) February 20, 2021