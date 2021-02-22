Kaizer Chiefs fans weigh in on SuperSport United draw: 'We fought hard'

Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed lukewarm reactions to the team's 1-1 draw against SuperSport United during a DStv Premiership match at FNB stadium on Saturday.

Some Amakhosi fans said they were disappointed by the team's performance and that they had hoped for a win, especially after Chiefs' defeat by AmaZulu on Wednesday. But others were less critical, saying Gavin Hunt's men played “their hearts out”.

The match started off on a good footing when Reeve Frosler scored the first goal for Amakhosi 29 minutes into the match, but their dominance didn't last long as Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United converted a penalty 67 minutes into the game.