Justin Thomas on Tiger Woods accident: 'I'm sick to my stomach'

Justin Thomas learned of Tiger Woods' single-car accident Tuesday while preparing for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, in Florida., and was staggered to hear about his good friend.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your, now my closest friends get in an accident," Thomas said, choking back tears.

"Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Woods was injured in a single vehicle rollover accident in California on Tuesday morning near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at approximately 7:12 am to the scene in the area between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Paramedics used the jaws of life to remove Woods, who was alone in the car, from the vehicle.