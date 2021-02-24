No ill-feeling between myself and Wayde van Niekerk‚ says Tannie Ans Botha after split with protégée

Celebrated athletics coach Tannie Ans Botha has opened up about her high-profile parting of ways with long-time protégée Wayde van Niekerk a few days ago and insisted that there is no bad blood between them.

Botha turned Van Niekerk from a 100m and 200m sprinter to the 400m event‚ where he won the Olympic title at Rio 2016 in a 43.03 sec world record‚ as well as the 2015 and 2017 world titles.

Van Niekerk’s record in Rio de Janeiro bettered legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson's mark of 43.18‚ which had been standing for 17 years. The athlete announced that he would link up with a powerful training group in the US featuring 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

“I can only say that there is no ill-feeling between me and Wayde‚” Botha told TimesLIVE.