SA Olympians face medical staff shortage on current numbers

A projection for the SA Olympic squad has nearly three-and-a-half athletes for each manager and coach in Tokyo, but when it comes to seeking medical attention they could be lining up more than 15 deep.

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks said the report submitted to parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday was a work in progress and could only be finalised once all competitors had qualified for the Games.

The projection is for SA to field 217 athletes, assisted by 64 coaches and managers.

But there will be only 14 doctors and physiotherapists to cater for the anticipated 31 disciplines across the Games, from soccer and rugby sevens to hockey and swimming.

That’s the same number — four doctors and 10 physiotherapists — that serviced Team SA at Rio 2016, when there were 138 athletes.

To date 135 athletes across 17 disciplines have secured qualification for Tokyo, but nearly 100 more will try to add their names to the list before the Olympics begin on July 24, including reigning 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk.