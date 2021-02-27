Sport

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional ‘procedures’

27 February 2021 - 11:38 By Reuters
A tow truck operator secures the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
A tow truck operator secures the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
Image: David McNew/Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent additional procedures on Friday in Los Angeles to treat injuries sustained in a Tuesday car crash.

Woods’ Twitter account posted Friday evening, “Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy.”

Woods, 45, was hurt in an early-morning, single-car crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates, California, and Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Emergency personnel extracted him from his car and transported him to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

He underwent surgery Tuesday to treat multiple injuries to his right lower leg, including the insertion of a rod into the tibia. Additional screws and pins were needed in the leg, and he was treated for muscle and soft-tissue injuries.

Woods subsequently was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery”, according to a Thursday statement from Dr Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

READ MORE

Another great Tiger Woods comeback is possible, say experts

Tiger Woods could return to competitive golf within a year, top orthopedic surgeons said on Wednesday, but the road back from serious leg injuries ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Responsive' Tiger Woods out of surgery to leg and ankle after car crash

Tiger Woods underwent a "long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle" at a Southern California hospital on Tuesday after suffering ...
News
3 days ago

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car accident

Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag Cricket
  2. Municipality insists Charles Mopeli Stadium photos are misleading: 'People are ... Soccer
  3. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer wary of the threat posed by struggling ... Soccer
  5. FNB Stadium giving Chiefs coach Hunt sleepless nights: 'We are really ... Soccer

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X