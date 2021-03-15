Durban starts repairs to Kings Park pool, blaming Covid-19 for delay
Durban’s Kings Park pool, which is one of SA’s premier aquatic venues, is being revamped as part of the city’s maintenance programme for all its swimming venues.
According to an eThekwini municipality statement posted on its Facebook page, “the rehabilitation of the Kings Park swimming pool is under way and is one of the measures being taken to keep all municipal swimming pools in a good state”.
The problems plaguing the venue, including a leaking roof, have resulted in the national championships, which also serve as Olympic trials, to be held at Newton Park pool in Gqeberha in April.
Until now the championships have been held at Kings Park in every Olympic year.
According to the municipality, the pool’s roof was damaged during the storms of 2017/18 and the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed repair work.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, head of the city’s parks, recreation and culture unit, said at a recent meeting the natural disaster “was not planned for and resulted in an insurance claim the city is currently engaging with its insurers”.
He said municipal departments were “hard at work” preparing for the renovations.
TimesLIVE