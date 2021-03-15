WATCH | ‘You are the toughest athlete’ - epic new Nike advert celebrates mothers

Nike has dropped a new advert for their maternity wear and social media loves the brand for it.

The advert, featuring Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia and American athlete Nia Ali, among others, celebrates mothers as “the toughest athletes.”

It starts off by asking whether pregnant women can be athletes.

“What is an athlete? Someone who moves? Sounds like you. Someone who gets it done no matter what? You do that. Someone who listens to her body, also you. Someone who defies gravity? You.”