Sport

Torch relay spectators must be masked, socially distanced, organisers say

16 March 2021 - 09:24 By Reuters
Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addresses the media.
Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addresses the media.
Image: REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday unveiled Covid-19 countermeasures for the torch relay as they reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme for the marquee event to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Participants will need to be masked, socially distanced from each other and not cheer out loud, organisers said in a statement.

The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the start of the Games on July 23. 

MORE:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 confirms torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, setting ...
Sport
21 hours ago

World number one golfer Dustin Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

World number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday he did not put his name forward for a spot on the US team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa opens doping cases against three Russian players: Ifax

World soccer's governing body Fifa has opened disciplinary cases against three Russian footballers for suspected doping violations in 2013, the ...
Sport
1 day ago

China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sascoc signs new sponsor for Olympics and beyond

Team SA athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be kitted out by local manufacturer Mr Price Sport.
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Motsepe asks Senghor, Yahya and Anouma to travel Africa with him Soccer
  2. WATCH | Shalulile's goal celebrations get a lot of attention but Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  3. The new ‘Beast’: Matanzima’s path from Queen’s College to the Bulls Rugby
  4. Five burning issues Patrice Motsepe must address soon as Caf president Soccer
  5. Phakama Patrice: SA reacts to Motsepe’s Caf coup in Morocco Soccer

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X