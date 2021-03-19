Preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup move into another gear for the Proteas when they take on Uganda and Namibia in the Spar Challenge Tri-National Series in Cape Town from March 25 to 31.

The SA selectors had to make changes for this series‚ which was supposed to have taken place in January‚ as seven key players are no longer available due to commitments with their overseas clubs.

The players who are unavailable are defenders Karla Pretorius‚ Shadine van der Merwe‚ Phumza Maweni and Lenize Potgieter who are based in Australia.

Among the shooters‚ Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst will not be able to call on the experience of Sigi Burger‚ Ine-Mari Venter and Lefebre Rademan‚ who are in England.

“The Tri-Nations between Uganda and Namibia is very important for us as a team and it will help us get ready for the ultimate goal which is a podium at the 2023 Netball World Cup which we are hosting‚” Netball South Africa (NSA) director of selections Mpumi Javu said.