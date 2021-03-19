Robert Marawa on SuperSport return: 'I can't go back where I'm not wanted'

SuperSport said Marawa had been told of the decision earlier in the week and the changes were part of an “exciting reshuffle”.

Referring to the incident, Marawa said he always did his best and went over and above the call of duty.

“I never came to work drunk or high. There was never a disciplinary.”

At the time, Marawa said his firing was because he had spoken out about sexual abuse allegations within the SuperSport team.

Marawa, who is currently in Durban celebrating his mom's 84th birthday, said despite the drama that unfolded in 2019, he was grateful to have people remember his contribution.

“I'm looking forward, not back. I have a great family and a great support system. To be celebrating this milestone with my mom, when people are leaving us at a young age, is a blessing.”