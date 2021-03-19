Robert Marawa on SuperSport return: 'I can't go back where I'm not wanted'
If you're one of the Robert Marawa fans who has joined calls for his return to SuperSport, your voice is falling on deaf ears.
Though Marawa responds to fans who tag him on social media, thanking them for their support, that doesn't mean he'll return to his employer who fired him back in 2019.
We can try to say it in a more polite way but truth is..... #SupersportTV will never be the same without Robert Marawa— Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) March 17, 2021
His departure has left a huge void which they are unable to fill.....because honestly speaking Robert Marawa is just in the class of his own.... Legend!!!! pic.twitter.com/QXkesx8RBx
He told TimesLIVE, “you can't go back where you aren't wanted”.
Marawa is referring to the bad blood between himself and the channel, after he was fired back in 2019. According to the seasoned broadcaster, he got a message two hours before he was due on air informing him of getting the chop.
SuperSport said Marawa had been told of the decision earlier in the week and the changes were part of an “exciting reshuffle”.
Referring to the incident, Marawa said he always did his best and went over and above the call of duty.
“I never came to work drunk or high. There was never a disciplinary.”
At the time, Marawa said his firing was because he had spoken out about sexual abuse allegations within the SuperSport team.
Marawa, who is currently in Durban celebrating his mom's 84th birthday, said despite the drama that unfolded in 2019, he was grateful to have people remember his contribution.
“I'm looking forward, not back. I have a great family and a great support system. To be celebrating this milestone with my mom, when people are leaving us at a young age, is a blessing.”