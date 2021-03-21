Sport

Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

21 March 2021 - 10:56 By Reuters
Germany's Alexander Zverev lost to Nick Kyrgios in the 2019 final.
TENNIS-ACAPULCO Germany's Alexander Zverev lost to Nick Kyrgios in the 2019 final.
Image: CARLOS PEREZ-GALLARDO

World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title.

The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash.

Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

Zverev broke for 5-4 in an equally tight second set and served for the title but Tsitsipas saved a championship point and put the contest back on serve when his German opponent double-faulted.

The set tiebreak was again studded with lengthy rallies and Zverev prevailed 7-3 on his third championship point when he pounced on a Tsitsipas drop shot and pounded the ball past the Greek into the back of the court.

"This week has been one of the most fun I have had in recent months, the tournament showed that the public can attend sporting events," Zverev said to the cheers of the crowd after receiving the trophy.

"When I have my chances, I need to close it out against these top players because normally they won't give you a second chance.

"I thought I played extremely well in the tiebreak, I'm happy with how it went."

Tsitsipas, who has reached semi-finals at the Australian Open and Rotterdam this year, conceded that the better player had won in the end.

"I did everything I could, but Alex was superior," the 22-year-old world number five said.

MORE:

Lloyd Harris serving up a big storm

The barnstorming week Lloyd Harris has had has confirmed the status of the 24-year-old player as the future of SA tennis.
Sport
11 hours ago

Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks and loss to SA's Harris

World number four Dominic Thiem says he wants to reset after making another early exit at this week's ATP 500 event in Dubai and is looking to come ...
Sport
4 days ago

ATP’s revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

Despite not having played for more than a year, Roger Federer is still ranked sixth, above the 23-year-old Zverev
Sport
4 days ago

Alexander Zverev says ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense

US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is "absurd" he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour's revised rankings system during the ...
Sport
5 days ago

ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hunt on Chiefs’ players negotiating contracts: ‘I haven’t seen anyone cutting ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Zungu in the zone Soccer
  3. Mngqithi on his new boss at Sundowns: 'this is one of the best decisions that a ... Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns' machine is now finely tuned to the co-coaches Soccer
  5. Why Patrice Motsepe has high hopes for his new secretary-general Veron ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X