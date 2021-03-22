Sport

Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

22 March 2021 - 09:42 By Reuters
Serena Williams lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open last month.
Image: REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serena Williams said on Sunday she will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery.

The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home and I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month. 

