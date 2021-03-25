Sport

Netball Proteas gets Tri-Series to winning start over Namibia

25 March 2021 - 13:46
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa in action against Namibia during the SPAR Challenge. The SPAR Proteas beat Namibia 58-30 in the first match played on Thursday, March 25 2021 at the CTICC, Cape Town.
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa in action against Namibia during the SPAR Challenge. The SPAR Proteas beat Namibia 58-30 in the first match played on Thursday, March 25 2021 at the CTICC, Cape Town.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Netball Proteas began the Spar Challenge Tri-Nations tournament with a 58-30 win over Namibia at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday morning.

South Africa‚ who led 32-15 at halftime‚ play their second of the series against stronger Uganda on Thursday evening (6pm) at the same venue.

The Netball Proteas went into this match without senior players like Karla Pretorius‚ Shadine van der Merwe and Phumza Maweni‚ Sigi Burger‚ Ine-Mari Venter‚ Lefebre Rademan and Lenize Potgieter who are currently playing overseas.

Netball Proteas walking into a pressure cooker

The timing of the rescheduled Tri-Nations Test series between SA, Uganda and Namibia next week comes at a bad time for the Netball Proteas with seven ...
Sport
1 week ago

As a result‚ coach Dorette Badenhorst fielded a mixture of experience and youth with five new caps handed to Nonsikelelo Mazibuko‚ Chantelle Swart‚ Nozipho Ntshangase‚ Simoné Rabie and Sian Moore.

In the win over Namibia‚ who did not offer too much resistance‚ Badenhorst managed to use all 12 members of the squad where inexperienced players got much needed game time ahead of the more challenging match against the She Cranes of Uganda in the evening.

“We played well for a first game‚” said Badenhorst after the win over Namibia.

“Our conversion rate from centre pass was good‚ but there were still a lot of mistakes. The team needs to adapt to the new circle players without regulars like star shooter Lenise Potgieter.

“I was pleased with the performance of the new caps. They will have got rid of some of their jitters‚ which is important‚ because this evening’s match against the Uganda She-Cranes will be a different story.”

Badenhorst also praised the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by saying they were an exciting up and coming team.

Netball Proteas take another step in World Cup preparations in Cape Town

Preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup move into another gear for the Proteas when they take on Uganda and Namibia in the Spar Challenge ...
Sport
6 days ago

“With hard work‚ I am sure they will be at the World Cup in 2023.”

Namibian coach Julene Meyer was frustrated at the number of unforced errors from her team.

“We were conceding between six and eight goals a quarter because of unnecessary mistakes. I think we are still in third gear‚ we need more exposure to the speed and intensity of a match against one of the world’s top teams‚” said Meyer.

Most read

  1. Sundowns star Hlompho Kekana breaks his silence: ‘That would be childish and ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan opens up on what he thinks about ... Soccer
  3. 'We bicycled them': Shivambu on Amakhosi Soweto derby win Soccer
  4. Hunt insists Billiat is still in Chiefs' plans: 'I don’t know where the story ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi believes Sundowns have better squad than Caf Champions League-winning ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X