As a result‚ coach Dorette Badenhorst fielded a mixture of experience and youth with five new caps handed to Nonsikelelo Mazibuko‚ Chantelle Swart‚ Nozipho Ntshangase‚ Simoné Rabie and Sian Moore.

In the win over Namibia‚ who did not offer too much resistance‚ Badenhorst managed to use all 12 members of the squad where inexperienced players got much needed game time ahead of the more challenging match against the She Cranes of Uganda in the evening.

“We played well for a first game‚” said Badenhorst after the win over Namibia.

“Our conversion rate from centre pass was good‚ but there were still a lot of mistakes. The team needs to adapt to the new circle players without regulars like star shooter Lenise Potgieter.

“I was pleased with the performance of the new caps. They will have got rid of some of their jitters‚ which is important‚ because this evening’s match against the Uganda She-Cranes will be a different story.”

Badenhorst also praised the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by saying they were an exciting up and coming team.