Megan Rapinoe: who she is and why people are talking about her
Megan Rapinoe's calls for equal pay dominated conversations and triggered a debate on social media as many weighed in on her speech at the White House on Wednesday.
According to CNN, Rapinoe first testified about gender discrimination at a hearing of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform ahead of the event, where she called for policy reforms and fair treatment and pay for women.
Who is she?
Rapinoe is captain of the US women's national soccer team. In 2019, she was named Sports Illustrated sportsperson of the year and 2019 Fifa's best women player of the year. This after she scored the goal that won the US its fourth World Cup title, according to Sports Illustrated.
She is also a human rights activist and uses her platform and influence to raise awareness about gender equality, sexuality and racism among other issues.
In 2020 she was named one of 100 influential people by Time Magazine.
What did she say about equal pay?
Rapinoe said women, including those who play for the national team, are paid less than their male counterparts despite their accolades, including winning four World Cup championships for the US.
“We know what it means when people stand and cheer, thousands and thousands of people who stand together all at once at our moment of greatest triumphs, and chant ‘equal pay, equal pay’.
“Beyond the cheers and the gestures there is so much real work to be done on policies that continue to support equal pay, but also continue to fight against these injustices and inequalities,” she said.
US First Lady Jill Biden shared that she was paid 25% less than the male teacher who was hired around the same time as her despite working the same hours and having the same responsibilities.
Reactions
Really does baffle me how Megan Rapinoe still doesn’t understand that the mens game generates more money therefore get paid more— Luke Nicholson (@luke_htfc) March 25, 2021
Megan rapinoe makes a living doing her dream job and she’s still the most miserable person in the world— AM (@a_m_610) March 25, 2021
Why does Megan Rapinoe still not understand womens’ soccer brings in far less revenue than mens’ soccer?— Paul A. Szypula, US Senate Candidate for NY in ‘22 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2021
🤔
Megan Rapinoe makes 54x more money than the average men's player in the Premier Lacrosse League. This is an outrage! I demand equality now.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 24, 2021
All the people crying about how toxic Megan Rapinoe and her mindset is for wanting equality - you'll are what is wrong with this world.— SR (@LoneRedRanger) March 25, 2021
When are you'll gonna understand that there is enough space for each of us in this world?
The Left and the Ruling Class want you to believe that Megan Rapinoe is less privileged than a white male coal miner.— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 24, 2021
Is there a more miserable person on the Planet than Megan Rapinoe?— vince langman (@LangmanVince) March 25, 2021