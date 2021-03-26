Megan Rapinoe: who she is and why people are talking about her

Megan Rapinoe's calls for equal pay dominated conversations and triggered a debate on social media as many weighed in on her speech at the White House on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Rapinoe first testified about gender discrimination at a hearing of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform ahead of the event, where she called for policy reforms and fair treatment and pay for women.

Who is she?

Rapinoe is captain of the US women's national soccer team. In 2019, she was named Sports Illustrated sportsperson of the year and 2019 Fifa's best women player of the year. This after she scored the goal that won the US its fourth World Cup title, according to Sports Illustrated.

She is also a human rights activist and uses her platform and influence to raise awareness about gender equality, sexuality and racism among other issues.

In 2020 she was named one of 100 influential people by Time Magazine.