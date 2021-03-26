Sport

Megan Rapinoe: who she is and why people are talking about her

26 March 2021 - 07:32
Megan Rapinoe called for equal pay for male and female soccer players.
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Megan Rapinoe's calls for equal pay dominated conversations and triggered a debate on social media as many weighed in on her speech at the White House on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Rapinoe first testified about gender discrimination at a hearing of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform ahead of the event, where she called for policy reforms and fair treatment and pay for women. 

Who is she?

Rapinoe is captain of the US women's national soccer team. In 2019, she was named Sports Illustrated sportsperson of the year and 2019 Fifa's best women player of the year. This after she scored the goal that won the US its fourth World Cup title, according to Sports Illustrated.

She is also a human rights activist and uses her platform and influence to raise awareness about gender equality, sexuality and racism among other issues.

In 2020 she was named one of 100 influential people by Time Magazine.

What did she say about equal pay?

Rapinoe said women, including those who play for the national team, are paid less than their male counterparts despite their accolades, including winning four World Cup championships for the US.

“We know what it means when people stand and cheer, thousands and thousands of people who stand together all at once at our moment of greatest triumphs, and chant ‘equal pay, equal pay’.

“Beyond the cheers and the gestures there is so much real work to be done on policies that continue to support equal pay, but also continue to fight against these injustices and inequalities,” she said.

US First Lady Jill Biden shared that she was paid 25% less than the male teacher who was hired around the same time as her despite working the same hours and having the same responsibilities.

Reactions

