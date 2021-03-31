Sport

SA Olympian remains mum after being thrown off flight: 'No thanks'

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 March 2021 - 10:15
Stephen Mokoka a four-time winner of the Shanghai Marathon from 2013 to 2017.
Stephen Mokoka a four-time winner of the Shanghai Marathon from 2013 to 2017.
Image: Tobias Ginsberg

The man ejected from a FlySafair flight on Tuesday morning‚ SA distance star Stephen Mokoka‚ has declined to comment on the incident.

Mokoka‚ fifth in the marathon at the 2019 world championships and the fastest qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games‚ was escorted off the plane‚ set to leave Cape Town for Johannesburg‚ for not wearing a mask.

Mokoka‚ normally a humble‚ quiet and pensive man‚ was seen in videos on social media in an altercation with staff and passengers.

Asked on WhatsApp on Wednesday morning if he would comment on the incident‚ he replied “no thanks”.

Mokoka‚ a four-time winner of the Shanghai Marathon from 2013 to 2017‚ competed in the marathon at the London 2012 Games and 10‚000m at Rio 2016.

MORE:

WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask

"A passenger reacted negatively and aggressively toward the legal requirement that he wear his mask aboard the aircraft," said the airline's Kirby ...
News
1 day ago

Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine

Sprint ace Akani Simbine defied a "super annoying" headwind to deliver the 27th sub-tenner of his career at the Gauteng North championships in ...
Sport
3 days ago

A long jump from Vosloorus to Tokyo for Cheswill Johnson

Some have called him crazy for not having a coach, but perhaps long-jumper Cheswill Johnson possesses a level of genius that has allowed him to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Give the Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy or Pitso Mosimane‚ says Clive ... Soccer
  2. Safa expected to announce Bafana coach Ntseki's firing after confrontational ... Soccer
  3. Embarrassing! Beleaguered Ntseki's job on the line after Bafana fail to qualify ... Soccer
  4. Siya Kolisi on gender equality: ‘Women don’t want better treatment, they want ... Rugby
  5. ‘We need to defund Bafana Bafana’ - fans fume after team fails to qualify for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X