Sport

Olympic hopeful Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new national record in the 50m breaststroke

07 April 2021 - 11:53 By Amir Chetty
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to end a 20-year wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to end a 20-year wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Olympic hopeful Tatjana Schoenmaker signalled her intentions on day one of the SA Aquatics Championships as she set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke at Newton Park Swimming Pool on Wednesday morning.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games double gold medallist‚ who also set a new African record in the process‚ finished in a time of 30.42 in the morning heats to emerge as the fastest qualifier and book her spot in the final on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile‚ SA's most decorated Olympian Chad le Clos made the 50m butterfly final‚ cruising through his preliminary heat in 24.14.

The championship runs until Monday.

MORE

Tokyo Olympic organisers hit by test event cancellations for some pool sports

Tokyo Olympic organisers grappled with the cancellation of test events for several pool sports just days after they were restarted, as the Covid-19 ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA Olympians face medical staff shortage on current numbers

A projection for the SA Olympic squad has nearly three-and-a-half athletes for each manager and coach in Tokyo, but when it comes to seeking medical ...
Sport
1 month ago

SA Olympic hopefuls fear nightmare pool switch to PE

Swimmers and coaches are up in arms at the prospect that King’s Park pool in Durban is unlikely to stage the Olympic trials — for the first time in ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Hunt on Wydad's poor theatrics: 'I’ve always said even Barcelona ... Soccer
  2. Chippa United fire coach Dan Malesela — again Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Safa knows that we know they are lying but they still ... Sport
  4. Chiefs coach Hunt sees glimpses of the old Khune returning after 'he fell out ... Soccer
  5. Roaring back to life: Willie le Roux set for new dawn Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X