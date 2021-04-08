Sport

French Open postponed to May 30 amid Covid-19 crisis

08 April 2021 - 10:02 By Reuters
Rafael Nadal won the 2020 French Open after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final.
Rafael Nadal won the 2020 French Open after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

This year's French Open tennis tournament has been postponed by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23.

This year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.

The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially on the grasscourt season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP), Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA).

MORE:

'We cannot survive', tennis counts the cost of empty stands

Tennis has limped back to some semblance of normality after last year's lengthy disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic but stakeholders fear playing ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

No fans at Serbia Open this year, says Djokovic's brother

Fans will not be allowed to attend the April 19-25 Serbia Open as the tournament will be held in line with measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Medvedev says new moustache might not last beyond Miami

The new world number two in men's tennis has a new look to go with his ranking, but Russian Daniil Medvedev is unsure of how long he will keep the ...
Sport
1 week ago

No.2 ranking no extra pressure but Medvedev still keen to prove himself

New world number two Daniil Medvedev said he is feeling no extra pressure after rising to his career-best ranking last week but the Russian wants to ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on Wydad's poor theatrics: 'I’ve always said even Barcelona ... Soccer
  3. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  4. Malesela unlikely to ever go back to Chippa: 'It's just the firing and hiring ... Soccer
  5. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X