Inspirational SA fencer Nomvula Mbatha travels to Cairo to chase Olympic dream

“I’m also just so grateful for the support from Vodacom. Since all the media exposure and their help, I’ve had so many people asking me about fencing and wanting to get involved. It’s also brought more exposure for the Soweto Fencing Club, and my teammates there are just as grateful for this.”

The hard lockdown and the obstacles she’s had to overcome have given her greater perspective on how badly she wants to achieve the Olympic dream later this year.

“It was tough to deal with and I wasn’t happy about it when the lockdown happened and everything was postponed, but I decided to turn it into a positive,” she said.

At the time of the hard lockdown last year, Mbatha was busy with her studies through the FIE (International Fencing Federation) to become a coach.

“I was based at the Sierra Hotel in Randburg. I was there with other fencers from Botswana, Kenya, Egypt and Mauritius. When the lockdown happened, the hotel was empty. So I said to them, we’re going to practise in the hotel parking lot.

“There are no cars so it’s perfect. We’ll fence against each other in the parking lot. I used the time to train harder and focus more on my studies,” she said.

“We were up at 6.30am every morning, and by 7am we would go running. Then we’d come back and fence in the parking lot. After that we’d go back to our rooms to rest, and in the afternoon we’d go for a run again.”