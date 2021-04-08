Gauteng swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker showed her class in the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqebera as she set two national records and claimed gold on day one of the SA Invitational Aquatic Championships on Wednesday.

Having set the 50m breaststroke record earlier in the day‚ she eclipsed the feat later to finish in 30.32‚ shaving a tenth off her 30.42 time in the heats.

It was a podium lockout for Gauteng as Lara van Niekerk (31.03) and Caitlyn De Lange (31.87) followed their teammate to the finish.

Schoenmaker‚ who said she had been working on her speed in the event‚ hoped it would show in her speciality event‚ the 200m breaststroke later this week.

“The challenging part will be the 200 because it is four laps‚ so it will be a bit longer than 30 seconds.