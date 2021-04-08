Sport

Tatjana Schoenmaker shows her class in Gqebera with two national records and gold

08 April 2021 - 08:47 By Amir Chetty
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to end a 20-year wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Tatjana Schoenmaker is an Olympic medal hopeful at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to end a 20-year wait for a South African female swimmer to grab an Olympic medal.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Gauteng swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker showed her class in the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqebera as she set two national records and claimed gold on day one of the SA Invitational Aquatic Championships on Wednesday.

Having set the 50m breaststroke record earlier in the day‚ she eclipsed the feat later to finish in 30.32‚ shaving a tenth off her 30.42 time in the heats.

It was a podium lockout for Gauteng as Lara van Niekerk (31.03) and Caitlyn De Lange (31.87) followed their teammate to the finish.

Schoenmaker‚ who said she had been working on her speed in the event‚ hoped it would show in her speciality event‚ the 200m breaststroke later this week.

“The challenging part will be the 200 because it is four laps‚ so it will be a bit longer than 30 seconds.

Olympic hopeful Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new national record in the 50m breaststroke

Olympic hopeful Tatjana Schoenmaker signalled her intentions on day one of the SA Aquatics Championships as she set a new national record in the 50m ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“The 50 is just a nice race and we are super lucky to have it on the first day just to get rid of the nerves‚” the Tuks swimmer said about her record-breaking performance.

Chad le Clos dipped under 24 seconds in the men’s 50m butterfly final to claim gold in a time of 23.72.

He was followed home by 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal star Matthew Sates (24.06) with 16-year-old Pieter Coetze (24.14) from Gauteng taking bronze.

The Western Cape-based Le Clos‚ who had pressure from the young guns behind him‚ was satisfied with his performance to get his competition started.

“I’m happy with that. Because there was a bit of pressure from the youngsters‚ they’ve been beating me in recent times‚ so it’s nice to start off with a good‚ solid performance.

“I’m never really too great at nationals but that is a good swim for me‚ 23.72‚ still a bit off the big boys‚ but so far so good‚” he said

Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe

Covid-19 protocols contributed in pushing up SA's Olympic budget by more than 60%, with the cost to send a team to the Tokyo Games hitting R45m.
Sport
1 month ago

Le Clos said the performance gives him a lot of confidence for the days ahead and was happy to be back and swimming in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I had some good memories here in 2011 and 2013‚ so it’s exciting to be here and also my girlfriend’s family are from here‚” he said.

“Just a pity that there is no crowd here‚ there is usually a nice group of people who come out to support.

“The atmosphere was better than I thought‚ I was worried it would be dull because there was no crowd‚ but the swimmers [here] made some noise so it was nice.”

In the women’s 50m butterfly‚ Erin Gallagher (26.50) claimed gold ahead of Inge Weidemann (26.87) and Tayla Lovemore (27.01). ​

READ MORE

Tokyo Olympic organisers hit by test event cancellations for some pool sports

Tokyo Olympic organisers grappled with the cancellation of test events for several pool sports just days after they were restarted, as the Covid-19 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Surgeon, 80, swims into record books with Robben Island crossing

Cape Town heart surgeon Otto Thaning has, at 80, become the oldest person to swim the 7.5km from Robben Island to the mainland.
News
22 hours ago

Making waves: These 'swim-twins' have sporting DNA in their blood

If twins get bust bunking class in the bathroom at school, one would assume trouble, or double trouble, as the case may be.
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on Wydad's poor theatrics: 'I’ve always said even Barcelona ... Soccer
  3. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  4. Malesela unlikely to ever go back to Chippa: 'It's just the firing and hiring ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Hunt sees glimpses of the old Khune returning after 'he fell out ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X