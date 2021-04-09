Sport

Firing, hiring, Tinkler, McCarthy & Mosimane: The Bafana saga in five must-read stories

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
09 April 2021 - 09:14
Pitso Mosimane is the number 1 name that will be recommended.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Bafana Bafana are without a coach after the sacking of Molefi Ntseki in March.

He got the chop after the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The move has left the team leaderless ... for the moment.

Even though there's a preferred replacement, other well-known coaches have put their names in the hat.

Here's what you need to know about the Bafana coach saga in five must-read stories.

Ntseki gets axed

From embarrassing loss to fired - here’s how Molefi Ntseki lost his job as Bafana Bafana coach

Football fans and pundits expressed their frustrations after the team's embarrassing loss.
Sport
1 week ago

Tinkler is ready to take the job

Eric Tinkler puts his hand up for the Bafana Bafana coaching job

Eric Tinkler says he would jump at the opportunity to coach Bafana Bafana but said he is not so positive that he will receive a call from Safa.
Sport
1 week ago

Hunt isn't so keen

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt laughs off having Bafana Bafana job on his mind

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt could only chuckle in response and answer in the negative, asked if the once-again vacant Bafana Bafana job is ...
Sport
1 week ago

McCarthy is ready for the challenge

Benni McCarthy for Bafana coach? SA throws its weight behind leading goalscorer

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy would like to coach Bafana Bafana.
Sport
3 hours ago

Mosimane is the number 1 contender

Safa technical committee wants Pitso Mosimane for Bafana job

The group of people tasked with finding a new Bafana Bafana coach will recommend to the Safa National Executive Committee that the plum job should be ...
Sport
20 hours ago

